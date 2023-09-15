Data company announces grand opening date for Myrtle Beach center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The grand opening for a data company’s Myrtle Beach center has been set.

DC BLOX will hold the grand opening on Oct. 10, a little over a year since they held a groundbreaking for the center.

The facility, which will spread across 21 acres, spanning more than 40,000 square feet, will sit at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park. It comes off the heels of a $31.5 million investment, according to the governor’s office.

Leaders have said it would make Myrtle Beach the next global destination for internet and data companies. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught previously told WMBF News a project like this could open the door for more tech companies to set up shop in the Grand Strand.

In a news release, the date company, DC BLOX, stated it makes high-speed connectivity more affordably in the southeast by “providing connectivity via undersea fiber optic cables between the Southeast US and Europe.”

Executives from the DC BLOX, Google and Meta, along with Gov. Henry McMaster and Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, are expected to speak at the grand opening, according to a news release.

