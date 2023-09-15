Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Data company announces grand opening date for Myrtle Beach center

The facility, which will spread across 21 acres, spanning more than 40,000 square feet, will...
The facility, which will spread across 21 acres, spanning more than 40,000 square feet, will sit at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The grand opening for a data company’s Myrtle Beach center has been set.

DC BLOX will hold the grand opening on Oct. 10, a little over a year since they held a groundbreaking for the center.

RELATED: ‘A very big deal’: Leaders break ground on massive data connection center in Myrtle Beach

The facility, which will spread across 21 acres, spanning more than 40,000 square feet, will sit at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park. It comes off the heels of a $31.5 million investment, according to the governor’s office.

Leaders have said it would make Myrtle Beach the next global destination for internet and data companies. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught previously told WMBF News a project like this could open the door for more tech companies to set up shop in the Grand Strand.

In a news release, the date company, DC BLOX, stated it makes high-speed connectivity more affordably in the southeast by “providing connectivity via undersea fiber optic cables between the Southeast US and Europe.”

Executives from the DC BLOX, Google and Meta, along with Gov. Henry McMaster and Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, are expected to speak at the grand opening, according to a news release.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Nicholas Jones, Iyana Davis
Coroner identifies victim in deadly robbery in Florence hotel parking lot; 2 arrested
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Horry County Fire Rescue was called out around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and...
Crews respond to car in pond in Socastee area
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court

Latest News

Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
Documents: Infamous Yellow House in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable, people living in backyard
Duane Henderson Manning
New Details: Escapee from Columbus County caught in Georgia while driving stolen car
Here's the brand new update on Tropical Depression 15.
FIRST ALERT: Largest waves from Lee arrive today, tropical depression 15 forms
While clearing a separate call, Horry County officers heard gunshots around 9:25 p.m. in the...
Report: Shots fired at occupied Horry County home Thursday