Award-winning country star Travis Tritt to perform at Carolina Opry in 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A country music legend will be bringing his talents to the Grand Strand.

Grammy-award-winning artist, Travis Tritt, will be performing at Calvin Gilmore’s Carolina Opry Theater on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

The performance will be one of many stops on the Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic Tour 2024.

Tritt is known for several chart-toppers such as “Help Me Hold On” and “It’s a Great Day to be Alive.”

He also has a debut gospel project called Country Chapel that will be released on Friday.

