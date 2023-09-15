Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE, Idaho (Gray News) – An 8-year-old girl and a dog were killed after a tree fell on their tent while they were camping with their family in Idaho last weekend.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Saturday morning about a tree that fell on top of a tent with children inside at Boise National Forest Pine Campground.

Officials said a child was pronounced dead on the scene. The family dog was also killed.

According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.

According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.
According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.(GoFundMe)

The page said Cadence was one of eight children and was an identical twin. The page said Cadence’s parents and her seven siblings are devastated by the loss.

Cadence is remembered as a “truly special child” who always had a cheerful, happy nature, and was known for loving animals.

“It is especially revealing that the family dog was curled up next to her when the tree fell taking both of their lives,” the GoFundMe page read.

The sheriff’s office said the tree that fell was a cottonwood tree with rot at its base. The sheriff has consulted with Boise National Forest officials for an official cause of the tree falling.

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe raised more than $20,000 to help pay for funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Nicholas Jones, Iyana Davis
Coroner identifies victim in deadly robbery in Florence hotel parking lot; 2 arrested
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Horry County Fire Rescue was called out around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and...
Crews respond to car in pond in Socastee area
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
Documents: Infamous Yellow House in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable, people living in backyard

Latest News

Documents: Infamous house in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
Documents: Infamous Yellow House in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable, people living in backyard
The Boys to Men mentorship program had its first meeting at Gordon Elementary School on Friday...
Dillon County mentorship program aims to keep young boys off streets
3 arrested after gun pulled out during argument at Darlington Walmart
FILE - This July 15, 2020, file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
Lawsuit alleges sexual assault during Virginia Military Institute overnight open house