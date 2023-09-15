The 2023 Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show is brought to you by the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -More than 150 Exhibitors will showcase their products and services.

You’ll find everything for small projects such as new flooring, new doors and windows, roofing, energy conserving products, hurricane protection products, new kitchens and bathrooms, awnings and sunrooms, to whole house remodels and new home builders.

You can checkout the home show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center September 15th - 17th.

