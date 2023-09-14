Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

You don’t want to miss ICONIC at Alabama Theatre

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - ICONIC is a cutting-edge, brand new production show on stage and in the air.

With incredible visual elements and a state-of-the-art video wall unlike anything you may have seen along the Grand Strand.

Featuring comedy, Country music chartbusters, Classic Rock anthems, Broadway and Pop power ballads.

Locals right now can buy ne ticket and get a 2nd one free!

Learn everything you need to know here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Mauro Felipe who is accused of not stopping his truck after hitting Christian...
Troopers make arrest in Forestbrook hit-and-run case that seriously hurt bicyclist
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Nicholas Jones, Iyana Davis
Police: Man, woman charged in deadly Florence robbery
Myan McCray, Canaan Piercy
Men accused of trafficking marijuana at Myrtle Beach International Airport
Rodney Wayne Cox
Former Conway childcare operator accused of misusing over $24K in grant funds

Latest News

Patriot 55 Services
You don’t want to miss Patriot 55 Services at this year’s fall homeshow
Southlantic (Home Show Sponsored Segment)
You can catch Southlantic at this year’s fall homeshow
rustic roast
Get ready to taste of fall in a cup at Rustic Roast
First CHoice
You can catch First Choice Plumbing at this year’s Fall Homeshow