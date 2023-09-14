Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

You can catch Southlantic at this year’s fall homeshow

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Southlantic provides a wide variety of drinking water and water softeners for both the home and the business.

They provide South Carolina families with great tasting, soft water so you can live a better more abundant life, allowing you to spend less time cleaning due to water deposit and residue.

Check them out here before you see them at the fall homeshow September 15th -17th.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

