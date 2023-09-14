Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh, Laffitte and Fleming to appear in Beaufort Co. court Thursday

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh and two men accused of conspiring financial crimes with him will appear in a Beaufort County court Thursday.

Murdaugh will appear before Judge Clifton Newman for a status conference focusing on his state financial crimes. Murdaugh is facing more than 100 state and federal financial charges.

Murdaugh previously agreed to plead guilty to federal charges he stole millions of dollars from clients, according to court records. That federal court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Former attorney Cory Fleming will be sentenced Thursday morning after pleading guilty to state charges on Aug. 23 ranging from breach of trust with fraudulent intent, money laundering and criminal conspiracy.

The charges stem from accusations that he conspired with disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to take money from a wrongful death settlement from the estate of Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield was Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died after what was described as a “trip-and-fall” accident at Murdaugh’s home in February of 2018.

Fleming has already been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty in May to similar federal charges.

A third hearing in Beaufort County revolves around former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte.

Laffitte’s status hearing centers on the 21 state charges he is facing.

In November, Laffitte was convicted on six federal charges. Laffitte was sentenced to 84 months in prison in August and ordered to pay $3.55 million in restitution.

In court documents filed Aug. 8, Laffitte appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit from the sentence handed down Aug. 1.

