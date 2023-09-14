Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect charged after pointing gun in UNC Student Union, police say

The incident happened just 16 days after a deadly shooting on campus.
Mickel Deonte Harris
Mickel Deonte Harris(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man accused of brandishing a weapon Wednesday in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Student Union, sending the campus into lockdown a little more than two weeks after a deadly shooting.

Mickel Deonte Harris was charged Thursday with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, and carrying a gun on educational property.

[All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill]

The incident happened around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said Harris allegedly confronted an employee of an Alpine Bagel located inside of the Student Union. The employee was threatened with a gun, officials say, but no shots were reportedly fired.

The “all clear” was given at 2:10 p.m.

Classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

Related: Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Mauro Felipe who is accused of not stopping his truck after hitting Christian...
Troopers make arrest in Forestbrook hit-and-run case that seriously hurt bicyclist
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Nicholas Jones, Iyana Davis
Police: Man, woman charged in deadly Florence robbery
Myan McCray, Canaan Piercy
Men accused of trafficking marijuana at Myrtle Beach International Airport
Rodney Wayne Cox
Former Conway childcare operator accused of misusing over $24K in grant funds

Latest News

Man convicted in deadly Myrtle Beach-area shooting
Cooler and much less humid.
FIRST ALERT: Finally feeling like fall by Friday
Dozens of firefighters responded to a massive fire Tuesday afternoon at United Fellowship...
Pastor following Marion church fire: ‘People have committed themselves to help rebuild’
Jonathan L Hudson
Florence Co. man charged after allegedly punching child several times, running away