Pelicans fans share excitement for playoff game, team’s one-year lease renewal

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s win or go home for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans as they take on the Charleston River Dogs in Thursday’s playoff game, but one fan said win or lose, she’s happy they’ve made it this far.

“It’s really exciting for the area,” Parker McBryde said. “It’s exciting for the city of Myrtle Beach, and we’re super proud of them. I’m glad they’re still here.”

McBryde said she’s a baseball fan through and through and has followed the minor leagues here in the Grand Strand all the way back to the Myrtle Beach Blue Jays.

She said after seeing a few teams come and go here in the Grand Strand, she breathed a sigh of relief knowing she could cheer on the Pelicans for at least another year.

Myrtle Beach City Council voted Tuesday to extend the Pelicans lease another year. However, the council said the stadium needs to be upgraded by 2025 if the team wants to keep their home.

Pelicans fan Barabra Grubb said she would hate to see the minor league team go.

“I moved down here, so I don’t have a sports team,” Grubb said. “So, it’s nice to have baseball around.”

McBryde said as a fan, she has her fingers crossed they’ll stick around.

“It’s gonna be a loss anytime you have a sports team pull out,” McBryde said. “Just having them in the area, knowing that they’re there and we can pop in anytime, is always awesome.”

The Pelicans came up short in their game Tuesday and now must win at home Thursday in order to move to the second round of playoffs.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

