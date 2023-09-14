Pastor following Marion church fire: ‘People have committed themselves to help rebuild’

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A community is coming together to help a church in Marion rebuild after it was heavily damaged in a fire earlier this week.

Marion Fire Rescue crews were called just after 4 p.m. Tuesday to 520 Murray Street, which is the location of United Fellowship Church.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters saw smoke pouring out of the church, which also has an attached fellowship hall.

Several fire agencies responded to a massive fire at Marion Household of Faith Church in Marion on Tuesday. (Source: Marion Fire Rescue)

It took over 40 firefighters from different agencies several hours to get the fire under control.

Members of the church said that everything from the sanctuary down to the dining and kitchen were destroyed in the fire.

Bishop Patrick Chambers said despite the loss, he’s grateful for the outpouring of community support to help rebuild.

“Pastors are coming together, people have committed themselves to help rebuild the walls,” Chambers said. “Men are working right now even as we speak. They are coming together, that the walls of this church might be rebuilt.

Because the fire was at a church, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to the scene and is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Meanwhile, Chambers said they’re determined to continue church services at the building.

The church is also reaching out to the community and asking for donations to help with the repairs.

A GoFundMe has been created if you would like to donate to the church.

