Man arrested after over four pounds of meth pills, stolen car found in Georgetown County

(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown County arrested a man after he was found with over four pounds of what was later discovered to be methamphetamine.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Derrell Sherald was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop in Georgetown city limits. Officials said after deputies found probable cause to search the vehicle, a clear plastic bag was discovered with around four-and-a-half pounds of pressed blue pills inside. The pills later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The vehicle Sherald was driving was also confirmed to be stolen out of Rock Hill.

Sherald faces charges that include a felony count of drug trafficking as well as possession of a stolen vehicle. Online records show he was released Thursday from the Georgetown County Detention Center on a $205,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

