Judge postpones Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s sentencing on wildlife trafficking convictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WMBF/WWBT) – The Myrtle Beach man featured in the Netflix series “Tiger King” may not find out until October what his fate will be.

A judge postponed Doc Antle’s sentencing on his convictions out of Virginia until October 3.

Back in June, a jury found Antle guilty of two counts of wildlife trafficking and two counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic.

The sentencing hearing started at 1 p.m. Thursday, but according to the clerk of court, an argument was heard on the motion to set aside the verdict. The judge has taken the motion under advisement and continued the sentencing hearing until next month.

Investigators said Doc Antle illegally purchased lion cubs in Frederick County, Va., for display at Myrtle Beach Safari.

Antle still faces several federal charges in connection with his dealings at Myrtle Beach Safari. Authorities arrested Antle in Horry County in June 2022 on money laundering charges.

He and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, are accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash that they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

He was then charged in a federal wildlife trafficking case, where he’s accused of illegally trafficking animals such as lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee.

At this time, no trial date is set on the federal charges against him out of South Carolina.

