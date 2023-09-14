Inaugural CCU Sports Symposium gives students local job opportunities

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 250 Coastal Carolina University Recreation and Sport Management (RSM) students networked with local and national sports organizations on Thursday.

The first-ever Coastal Carolina Sports Symposium brought organizations such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NFL straight to students, but there were also a number of local organizations as well.

The City of Myrtle Beach Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department and Florence County Parks Department were among those who joined the roster of employers that students could interact with.

Alex Demarski, Senior recreation and sport management major, said he was grateful to have all of the groups there, especially with graduation not too far away.

“It was just amazing to see that they’re putting in the care for us and it’s kind of a blessing to see what they’ve learned and how they can pass it on to us,” he said.

The chair of the department, Dr. Don Rockey, said students were excited about every organization that was there. However, the Grand Strand is where many of these students will do their internships.

“Places here in Myrtle Beach are our bread and butter, I mean that’s where we’re gonna send interns, that’s where our students find a lot of employment and the agencies around here are really good about hiring our students,” said Rockey. “So we didn’t want to overlook them, we wanted to make sure that they’re a part of it because they’re an important part of our day-to-day operations, and we have a big connection with them.”

Addison McComb, a senior RSM student, came to the event thinking she would go one direction in her career, but she said the opportunities presented made her think again.

“I really didn’t see myself wanting to be in recreation, but after hearing some of the people talk, it seems like something I could also see myself in,” she said. “So it’s kind of broadened my horizons and what I can see myself doing in the future, and just having the opportunity to do that is really awesome.”

Just like McComb, Demarski heard a lot of inspiring information, and one of the biggest things he took away was really pretty simple.

“It’s put up or shut up, you have to do the work,” she said.

