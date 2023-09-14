Submit a Tip
Horry County crews rescue two kittens from car engine

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders in Horry County made a purr-fect rescue on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it received a call about an animal rescue near a business on River Oaks Drive. When they arrived, they found two kittens in the engine compartment of a vehicle.

HCFR said crews were able to get the kittens out “who were noisy but unharmed.” An employee of a nearby business later offered to take the kittens in.

“Please be aware, even though it’s not very cold right meow, cats may climb into your engine compartment for security and warmth,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “Look and listen before you drive away.”

🐈‍⬛ THE WHOLE KITTEN CAR-BOODLE 🐈‍⬛ Earlier today, Horry County Fire Rescue crews from Station 45 (Carolina Bays) were...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Thursday, September 14, 2023

Attorney general's office awards grants to help S.C. crime victims
