HCFR: 2-car crash closes beachbound lane on Highway 22; no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Beachbound traffic on Highway 22 is down one lane after a two-car crash between Highway 905 and 90, according to the Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched just after 3 p.m. to the crash that closed one lane of the beachbound traffic, causing traffic congestion.

No one is being taken to the hospital at this time.

SCHP is investigating.

