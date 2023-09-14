Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR: 2-car crash closes beachbound lane on Highway 22; no injuries reported

HCFR
HCFR(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Beachbound traffic on Highway 22 is down one lane after a two-car crash between Highway 905 and 90, according to the Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched just after 3 p.m. to the crash that closed one lane of the beachbound traffic, causing traffic congestion.

No one is being taken to the hospital at this time.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Troopers arrested Mauro Felipe who is accused of not stopping his truck after hitting Christian...
Troopers make arrest in Forestbrook hit-and-run case that seriously hurt bicyclist
Nicholas Jones, Iyana Davis
Police: Man, woman charged in deadly Florence robbery
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Myan McCray, Canaan Piercy
Men accused of trafficking marijuana at Myrtle Beach International Airport

Latest News

Man convicted in deadly Myrtle Beach-area shooting
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
Cooler and much less humid.
FIRST ALERT: Finally feeling like fall by Friday
Dozens of firefighters responded to a massive fire Tuesday afternoon at United Fellowship...
Pastor following Marion church fire: ‘People have committed themselves to help rebuild’