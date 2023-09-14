Submit a Tip
Florence Co. man charged after allegedly punching child several times, running away

Jonathan L Hudson
Jonathan L Hudson(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Lake City man has been arrested after allegedly punching a child repetitively before running away from the scene on Wednesday, according to the Florence Police Department.

Officers were called to an apartment at the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive in regards to a child being hit. When they arrived on the scene they learned 33-year-old Jonathan Ladontay Hudson had jumped out of a second-floor window and run away once he discovered police were called.

Florence police were able to track down Hudson after a brief search.

Officers were told that Hudson was observed punching a small child several times before jumping out the window.

Hudson was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and issued a $3,000 surety bond during his bond hearing on Thursday.

