FIRST ALERT: A few showers possible today, big changes for the weekend

Ready for the weekend changes?
Ready for the weekend changes?(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front passed through the area and improvements to our forecast will slowly start to move into the area as we approach the weekend.

TODAY

While the front is now to our southeast, it’s still going to be a warm day. The cool weather for the weekend is lagged behind the cold front and won’t fully arrive until Friday.

A few more clouds today with a lingering shower or two.
A few more clouds today with a lingering shower or two.

Temperatures will climb into the low-middle 80s with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two will be possible as the leftover moisture moves out of the Carolinas. Thankfully, most locations should remain dry today as the cooler and fall-like weather pushes in tonight and into Friday morning.

A few showers will be possible this afternoon with the leftover moisture. We will keep rain chances at 20%.
A few showers will be possible this afternoon with the leftover moisture. We will keep rain chances at 20%.

FRIDAY

There’s no doubt that Friday is the pick of the work week. Cooler and less humid weather will pour into the region on a breezy northeast wind setting the state for a perfect fall-like forecast through the weekend. Temperatures will spend most of the day in the upper 70s before briefly hitting 80 to 81 in most spots Friday afternoon.

Friday just might be the pick of the week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Friday just might be the pick of the week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

For those heading out to high school football, the forecast looks wonderful. Overnight lows will fall into the low-middle 50s inland with temperatures near 60 for the beaches.

THIS WEEKEND

Sunshine and low humidity continue through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 80s as nighttime temperatures remain comfortably cool in the 50s and 60s.

Cooler and comfortable weather for the weekend.
Cooler and comfortable weather for the weekend.

While the forecast remains beautiful here at home, Hurricane Lee will pass well off shore with no wind or rain impacts locally. However, large surf and rip currents are likely through the end of the week along with some minor beach erosion. If you plan to head to the beach this week, prepare for rough surf and a high rip current risk.

