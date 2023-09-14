Submit a Tip
Crews respond to car in pond in Socastee area

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and...
Horry County Fire Rescue was called out around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Highway 707 Connector.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - State troopers are working to learn how a car ended up in a pond Wednesday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Highway 707 Connector.

The fire rescue verified no one was in the car. In an overnight Facebook post, they said they would help remove it from the water.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Men accused of trafficking marijuana at Myrtle Beach International Airport