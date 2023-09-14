Coroner identifies victim in deadly robbery in Florence hotel parking lot; 2 arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County coroner released the name of a man killed during a robbery.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 36-year-old Bobby McKenzie from Clarendon County was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in a hotel parking lot along Radio Drive in Florence.

Police were first called to the area for reports of a suspicious vehicle, but later found McKenzie hurt in a car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Later Tuesday, investigators arrested Nicholas Jones and Iyana Davis in connection to the victim’s death.

Both were charged with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Jones was additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

McKenzie’s body will be autopsied Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

