Coastal Carolina hosting Duquesne in Saturday night contest

(CCU Photography)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will host Duquesne on Saturday night Sept. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

TV | ESPN+

CCU LOOKING FOR ANOTHER HOME WIN

• Playing a Brooks Stadium has been good for the Chanticleers over the years.

• Since 2020, CCU is 19-2 (.905) when playing on its home field, winning six home games in each of the past three seasons.

• CCU will look to pick up another home win Saturday night when the Dukes of Duquesne comes calling.

A THREAT WITH THE BALL IN HIS HANDS

• Redshirt sophomore Jared Brown is proving he is one of the top offensive threats anytime the ball is in his hands.

• Against Jacksonville State, Brown touched the ball eight times and recorded two scores and 170 yards of total offense.

• He had one rush that covered 77 yards for a score and caught seven passes for another 93 yards. One of those went for 48 yards and a score.

RUSHING GAME IMPROVES

• The Chants rushing game showed improvement from the week one game at UCLA.

• CCU rushed for 176 yards, but lost 45 due to sacks and the final three plays of the game when the Chants took a knee.

MCCALL ENTERS ELITE STATUS

• Grayson McCall’s next TD pass will give him 81 and will tie him for 57th all-time in touchdown passes thrown among FBS programs.

• Those he would tie are Super Bowl Champion Eli Manning (Ole Miss 2000-03); former Heisman Trophy winner Jason White (Oklahoma 1999-2004); and, Danny Wimprine (Memphis 2001-04).

BRUCE TIES CAREER-HIGH

• Redshirt junior Shane Bruce tied his career high in tackles with 11 against Jacksonville State.

• He had four solo stops and was in on seven assists.

He also added 0.5 tackle for loss (-1 yds)

KILLEN REACHES DOUBLE DIGITS

• Redshirt senior JT Killen reached double digits in tackles with 10.

• He had three solo tackles and added seven assists...He also added a tackle for loss (-1 yds)

MASON HAS BREAK OUT GAME

• Super senior Micheal Mason had a breakout game in only his second game as a Chanticleer.

The Wofford transfer had eight tackles from his defensive line position.

He had four solo stops along with four assists.

He had a sack (-9 yds) and also tied for game-high honors with two tackles for lost yardage (-12 yds).

GRAY HAS PERFECT OUTING

• Placekicker Liam Gray had a perfect outing against Jacksonville State.

• The redshirt sophomore connected on all three of his field goals (28, 25, 43) and also hit all three of his extra points.

• He finished the game with 12 total points.

• Of his six kickoffs, four were touchbacks, and he averaged 63.5 yards per kickoff.

BIG GAME FOR CRENSHAW

• Punter Evan Crenshaw had four punts against Jacksonville State averaged 46.5 yards per punt with a long of 51 yards.

SCOUTING THE DUKES OF DUQUESNE

• Duquesne enters tonight’s action with a 1-1 record.

• Duquesne defeated Edinboro 49-7 to open the season and fell 56-17 at West Virginia last game.

• Quarterback Darius Perrantes was named a Northeast Conference (NEC) Prime Performer for Week 2 following his performance against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

• Perrantes completed 14 of his 31 pass attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

• Like the Chanticleers, Duquesne is well stocked in talent at wide receiver.

• Darryl Powell, Jr. leads the Dukes with 132 yards and three scores on six receptions...A 22.0 yards per catch average.

• Other receiving standouts are Tedy Afful with 87 yards and a score on six receptions and Keshawn Brown with 119 yards and a score on five receptions...His 23.8 yards per reception leads the team.

• The Dukes’ offense is averaging 33.0 points per game, while their defense is giving up 31.5 points per game.

On defense, Antonio Epps leads the team in tackles with 14.0.

• Ty Howard has nine tackles, but 2.5 of those are tackles for lost yardage (-21), and he has one sack (-13) and has recovered a fumble.

Duquesne is coming off a season in 2022 that saw them finish 4-7 overall and 3-4 in the NEC.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH DUQUESNE

• Saturday’s game with Duquesne will be the first time the programs have met on the gridiron.

NON-CONFERENCE WINS CONTINUE

• With CCU’s non-conference win over Jacksonville State, the Chants have now won 14 of their past 15 non-conference games.

• A win in Saturday’s action will be their 15th non-conference win since 2019.

