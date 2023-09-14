Bennettsville man with ‘lengthy criminal history’ arrested, accused of selling drugs

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 71-year-old man is facing charges after deputies say a month-long drug investigation led to his arrest.

Nathaniel Geathers, 71, is charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said they launched an investigation into Geathers selling crack cocaine in the Bennettsville area. After the month-long investigation, authorities said they arrested Geathers during a traffic stop on Cheraw Street.

The sheriff’s office said Geathers has a “lengthy criminal history.” He has previously been convicted on a variety of charges, including voluntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon with intent to use and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Geathers was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center, where he will have a bond hearing on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.