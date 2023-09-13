Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

You can catch First Choice Plumbing at this year’s Fall Homeshow

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First Choice Plumbing is a locally owned and operated business.

They specialize in residential and commercial plumbing along with new construction remodeling.

Their team is fully equipped to handle the simplest job, from leaking faucets to full line installations.

Check them out here before you see them at the fall homeshow September 15th -17th.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new lineup includes Five Below, Mr. Poppins, Space Battle and Spirit Halloween.
New stores coming to the Coastal Grand Mall this fall
Myrtle Beach City Council approved the Seaside Farms Planned Unit Development which will be...
Myrtle Beach City Council approves new development near Coastal Grand Mall
Crash on Hwy 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road
HCFR: 5 injured after 2-car crash with entrapment in Conway
Adventure Falls mini golf course in Surfside Beach is closing its doors after 34 years.
‘Come say farewell’: Surfside Beach mini golf course announces closure after 34 years in business
Dashon Barr
‘She was calling for help’: Woman stabs man in self-defense at Timmonsville home, deputies say

Latest News

rustic roast
Get ready to taste of fall in a cup at Rustic Roast
Beach LandScaping
You can check out Beach Landscaping at this year’s Fall Homeshow
MORE SPACE PLACE
Check out More Space Place at this year’s Fall Homeshow
TRIM LIGHT MYRTLE BEACH
TrimLight Myrtle Beach is looking forward to see you at the Fall Homeshow