Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Trump, legal team must use secure facility to review classified evidence in documents case

FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10,...
FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in the case charging Donald Trump with illegally hoarding top secret documents at his Florida estate directed the former president on Wednesday to use a secure facility to review classified evidence and sharply restricted his ability to discuss that information with others.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued a protective order saying that Trump and his legal team cannot disclose classified information in the case to anyone other than the court, “government personnel who hold appropriate security clearances and have been determined to have a need-to-know” and others “specifically authorized to access that information.”

The order from Cannon followed a sealed hearing this week between lawyers for Trump and two other defendants in the case and prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith’s team. It concerned a generally perfunctory, but in this case contested, issue of how the parties should be directed to handle the classified evidence at the center of the indictment.

Lawyers for Trump had sought the right for him to “re-establish” the same secure facility he was previously permitted as president to use to review classified information. Prosecutors strongly objected to the idea of setting up such a facility at Mar-a-Lago, where hundreds of documents marked classified were taken after Trump left office. They said he was seeking special treatment that no other defendant would get.

“In essence, he is asking to be the only defendant ever in a case involving classified information (at least to the Government’s knowledge) who would be able to discuss classified information in a private residence,” prosecutors wrote. “And of course, The Mar-a-Lago Club is even less suited than most residences to host a secure location, because it is a social club.”

Cannon’s 16-page order on Wednesday did not reference Mar-a-Lago, suggesting she did not support the Trump request. Instead, she directed Trump and his legal team to use an accredited secure compartmented information facility, or SCIF, to review classified evidence.

Cannon also said she’s been advised that Trump’s lawyers have at least interim security clearances, allowing them to have access to classified information.

____

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new lineup includes Five Below, Mr. Poppins, Space Battle and Spirit Halloween.
New stores coming to the Coastal Grand Mall this fall
Myrtle Beach City Council approved the Seaside Farms Planned Unit Development which will be...
Myrtle Beach City Council approves new development near Coastal Grand Mall
Crash on Hwy 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road
HCFR: 5 injured after 2-car crash with entrapment in Conway
Adventure Falls mini golf course in Surfside Beach is closing its doors after 34 years.
‘Come say farewell’: Surfside Beach mini golf course announces closure after 34 years in business
Dashon Barr
‘She was calling for help’: Woman stabs man in self-defense at Timmonsville home, deputies say

Latest News

Men accused of trafficking marijuana at Myrtle Beach International Airport
Darlington County man charged in connection to deadly April shooting
A South Carolina Department of Social Services audit led to the arrest of a former childcare...
Former childcare operator accused of misusing grant funds
Police: Man, woman charged in deadly Florence robbery
Deputies: 19-year-old charged in deadly Lumberton shooting