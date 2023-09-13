Submit a Tip
Troopers make arrest in Forestbrook hit-and-run case that seriously hurt bicyclist

Troopers arrested Mauro Felipe who is accused of not stopping his truck after hitting Christian...
Troopers arrested Mauro Felipe who is accused of not stopping his truck after hitting Christian Devlin on Saturday night along Burcale Road in the Forestbrook area.(Source: JRLDC/Devlin Family)
By Kristin Nelson and Ale Espinosa
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in a hit-and-run in the Forestbrook area that left a 19-year-old severely hurt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers arrested Mauro Pascual Felipe on Tuesday night. He is charged with hit and run resulting in great bodily injury and driving without a license.

Felipe is accused of not stopping his truck after hitting 19-year-old Christian Devlin around 11:30 p.m. Saturday along Burcale Road and Ryan Lane.

Family says 19-year-old Christian Devlin was hit by a truck just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday,...
Family says 19-year-old Christian Devlin was hit by a truck just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 while riding his bicycle along Burcale Road. Troopers say the driver didn't stop.(Source: Jason Devlin)

Devlin’s father said that he was biking home from work when he was hit from behind. Devlin was able to call for help.

The 19-year-old is currently in a full-body cast but is alert and talking, according to his dad.

Felipe is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bond has been set.

