Troopers make arrest in Forestbrook hit-and-run case that seriously hurt bicyclist

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in a hit-and-run in the Forestbrook area that left a 19-year-old severely hurt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers arrested Mauro Pascual Felipe on Tuesday night. He is charged with hit and run resulting in great bodily injury and driving without a license.

Felipe is accused of not stopping his truck after hitting 19-year-old Christian Devlin around 11:30 p.m. Saturday along Burcale Road and Ryan Lane.

Family says 19-year-old Christian Devlin was hit by a truck just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 while riding his bicycle along Burcale Road. Troopers say the driver didn't stop. (Source: Jason Devlin)

Devlin’s father said that he was biking home from work when he was hit from behind. Devlin was able to call for help.

The 19-year-old is currently in a full-body cast but is alert and talking, according to his dad.

Felipe is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bond has been set.

