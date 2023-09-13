Submit a Tip
Surfside Beach pier soft opening, dedication ceremony pushed back

By Eric Richards
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach residents, business owners, and tourists will have to wait a little longer for the opening of the long-awaited Pier.

During Tuesday night’s town council meeting, administrator Gerry Vincent said the previously announced dates of September 21 for the dedication ceremony and October 12 for the soft opening would have to be “pushed back.”

“We’ve got a number of code compliance issues that need to be resolved. There is supply and demand of handrails that need to be delivered to the site,” said Vincent.

The pier has been a work in progress since 2016 and since then there have been countless delays.

With this latest delay, it is unclear when the soft opening and dedication will happen.

“It’s been some time since we’ve made that order and for the Town to get the clearance for the Pier, we’ve got to have the handrails up,” said Vincent.

Vincent added the foam insulation still needs to be installed, and fire alarms for the elevator, and other areas of the pier need to be inspected prior to the opening.

