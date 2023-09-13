Submit a Tip
Report: Lake City man charged with attempted murder after July shooting investigation

Ronnie Richardson
Ronnie Richardson(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Lake City man was arrested nearly two months after a shooting on Church Street in Lake City, according to reports obtained by WMBF News.

On July 10 Lake City officers were called to the 400 block of Church Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a victim in an open field area covered in blood.

When an officer approached the victim to provide assistance while waiting for EMS, the officer noticed gunshot wounds in the victim’s shin and shoulder.

The victim was taken to the McLeod Region Hospital.

Police later arrested 43-year-old Ronnie Richardson after the victim, who was only able to provide his nickname “Red”, positively identified him from a photo lineup.

Richardson faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked at the Florence County Detention Center on Sept. 7 and is being held under no bond.

