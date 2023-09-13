Submit a Tip
Railroad bridge in Conway closed to river traffic due to high water

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Those traveling by boat along the Waccamaw River will have to avoid the Waccamaw Coast Line Railroad bridge.

The county announced that the bridge has been closed due to high water.

The Waccamaw River is currently at moderate flood stage and is expected to lower in the coming days.

The return to normal operations will be determined based on weather and water levels.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Horry County Public works at 843-915-5410.

