Police: Man, woman charged in deadly Florence robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man and a woman are facing charges after a robbery turned deadly in the Pee Dee on Tuesday, according to police.

The Florence Police Department said officers were called just after midnight Tuesday to an area on Radio Drive after reports of a suspicious vehicle. Police later found an injured victim in the vehicle, who died after being taken to a hospital.

Later Tuesday, investigators arrested Nicholas Jones and Iyana Davis in connection to the victim’s death. Both were charged with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. Jones was additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

As of Wednesday afternoon, online records show Jones and Davis are being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

