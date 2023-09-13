Officials: ‘Armed, dangerous person’ on or near UNC Chapel Hill campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - People on campus at UNC Chapel Hill have been order to go inside after reports of an armed person on or near campus on Wednesday.

The alert was issued just before 1 p.m., and comes just over two weeks after a faculty member was killed inside a campus lab.

!Alert Carolina! Emergency-Update: Reports of an armed & dangerous person on/near campus. Continue to shelter in place and check https://t.co/6mTpT0X7HF for info — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) September 13, 2023

Campus officials are urging everyone to stay inside a building and avoid windows.

It is currently unclear what prompted the threat.

This is a developing story.

Related: Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.