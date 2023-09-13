Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Officials: ‘Armed, dangerous person’ on or near UNC Chapel Hill campus

People on campus are being told to go inside and avoid windows.
Officials reported another armed person on or near campus on Wednesday, just over two weeks...
Officials reported another armed person on or near campus on Wednesday, just over two weeks after a faculty member was killed.(PRNewswire)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - People on campus at UNC Chapel Hill have been order to go inside after reports of an armed person on or near campus on Wednesday.

The alert was issued just before 1 p.m., and comes just over two weeks after a faculty member was killed inside a campus lab.

Campus officials are urging everyone to stay inside a building and avoid windows.

It is currently unclear what prompted the threat.

This is a developing story.

Related: Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new lineup includes Five Below, Mr. Poppins, Space Battle and Spirit Halloween.
New stores coming to the Coastal Grand Mall this fall
Myrtle Beach City Council approved the Seaside Farms Planned Unit Development which will be...
Myrtle Beach City Council approves new development near Coastal Grand Mall
Crash on Hwy 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road
HCFR: 5 injured after 2-car crash with entrapment in Conway
Adventure Falls mini golf course in Surfside Beach is closing its doors after 34 years.
‘Come say farewell’: Surfside Beach mini golf course announces closure after 34 years in business
Dashon Barr
‘She was calling for help’: Woman stabs man in self-defense at Timmonsville home, deputies say

Latest News

Darlington County man charged in connection to deadly April shooting
In a news release, the city said they got an additional $781,764 in grant funds toward...
Georgetown receives more funding for upgrades to stormwater system
The schedule for the two-day Riverfront Revival in North Charleston was released on Wednesday.
Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival schedule released
Meals on Wheels CEO Michael Snuggs said just when he thought all hope was lost, the unexpected...
Meals on Wheels receives generous offer to go toward a forever home