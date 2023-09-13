Submit a Tip
Multiple injuries reported after shooting in Mullins, sheriff’s office says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple people were shot Tuesday night in Mullins, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO spokesperson Tammy Erwin confirmed the shooting took place in the area of Tylaura Road and multiple people were shot, but no further details were available.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

