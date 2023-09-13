Men accused of trafficking marijuana at Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men were arrested after police say they were caught trafficking marijuana at the Myrtle Beach International Airport earlier this week.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states the Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Division was conducting an operation at the airport on Monday in which a K-9 alerted to two bags. Officers then saw the suspects, later identified as Myan McCray and Canaan Piercy, pick up each of the bags from the carousel.

The report goes on to state that a detective approached McCray about the K-9 alerting police to his bag, to which McCray replied by telling the detective to get a search warrant. McCray also allegedly did not provide identification despite police noting he came from an area of the airport that required an ID.

As the detective went to take a photo of him, McCray began to run but was detained by other officers. He was then able to break free and struck the detective in the face, forcing a nosebleed. McCray was eventually arrested and escorted out the airport, spitting at police as he was being placed in a patrol vehicle.

Piercy, meanwhile, was approached and detained by police. The report also states he admitted to trafficking marijuana inside his suitcase. The bag was later found to have around 33 pounds of a “green leafy substance in vacuum-sealed bags”

Two suitcases that were McCray’s were found to have a total of around 53 pounds of the same substance. He was also found with around $2,500 in cash on him.

McCray was charged with trafficking marijuana, assault on a law enforcement officer and throwing bodily fluids on a police officer. Online records show he was released on a $15,000 bond on Wednesday.

Piercy was charged with trafficking marijuana and was released on a $5,000 bond on Tuesday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.