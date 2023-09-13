Submit a Tip
Meals on Wheels receives generous offer to go toward a forever home

Meals on Wheels has moved buildings seven times in just the last ten years and is currently looking for another temporary home.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels has moved buildings seven times in just the last ten years and is currently looking for another temporary home. But the nonprofit’s CEO said just when he thought all hope was lost, the unexpected happened.

“I wake up from a dream of man walking up to me,” CEO Michael Snuggs said. “I knew it was the Lord. It was like this presence of peace, and there were no words exchanged, but I knew he had given me just under $100,000. Then he gave me a hug, and I woke up.”

Snuggs shared the text he sent his assistant after he woke up from his dream.

Text Meals on Wheels CEO Michael Snuggs sent his assistant after his dream
Text Meals on Wheels CEO Michael Snuggs sent his assistant after his dream(source)

He said later that same day, an anonymous donor called and offered a $75,000 challenge grant to go towards buying land to build a permanent home if the nonprofit could match it.

That means the nonprofit dedicated to delivering meals to home-bound seniors needs your help raising the rest of the money.

Snuggs said they just raised nearly $20,000 during its second-ever fundraising gala last week.

However, time is ticking for the nonprofit because their monthly rent is set to double from $3,000 to $6,000 in December.

Snuggs said a permanent home would lift the burden and allow them to focus on their mission of serving the community.

“We need to be able to focus on meeting that demand and not focus on where we’re going to live every six months,” Snuggs said. “How do we take on more grandparents that need food when we don’t know in just a few months if we’re gonna be able to make sure that happens.”

Snuggs said the demand has grown increasingly as they used to serve around 75 grandparents a week, but now they deliver 500 meals a week.

Snuggs said if you would like to donate to their building fund, click here.

