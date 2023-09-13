Submit a Tip
HCFR: 5 injured after 2-car crash with entrapment in Conway

Crash on Hwy 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road
Crash on Hwy 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are being treated at the hospital Tuesday night after a 2-car wreck in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were dispatched at 7:19 p.m. to the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road in Conway for reports of a crash with entrapment.

Five people were taken to the hospital.

Lanes are traffic are blocked as crews work to clear the scene. Conway Fire Department is assisting.

HCFR has asked drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to prevent further delays.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

