Get ready to taste of fall in a cup at Rustic Roast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rustic Roast is where you can experience the handcrafted difference.

They are a locally owned and operated coffee shop with handcrafted espresso drinks, craft soda and single origin brews.

With fall on the horizon, their season inspired drinks are about to hit the menu.

Check out their menu here before you come and chill with them!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.