Former Conway childcare operator accused of misusing over $24K in grant funds

A South Carolina Department of Social Services audit led to the arrest of a former childcare operator in Conway.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina Department of Social Services audit led to the arrest of a former childcare operator in Conway.

Agents from the agency’s Office of Inspector General arrested 60-year-old Rodney Cox on Wednesday. Cox is the former owner and operator of Conway Christian Academy which was located at 1209 Main Street in Conway.

He is charged with two counts of forgery less than $10,000, one count of forgery for $10,000 or more and one count of breach of trust.

Warrants show between May 2020 and June 2021, Cox forged documents and misused grant money.

The documents reveal that Cox received $91,000 in South Carolina Building Blocks Grant funds from SCDSS.

“Cox signed each SCBB Grant application agreeing to use said funds for permissible purposes and maintain records and other documentation to support permissible uses of the funds,” according to the arrest warrants.

However, during an SCDSS audit, Cox submitted three fraudulent invoices from “Christopher Sellers Construction” totaling $24,260 as documentation for expenditures that did not actually happen.

Meanwhile, Conway Christian Academy no longer has a license from SCDSS to operate and provide care for children in South Carolina.

SCDSS said the academy’s license was revoked on May 5, 2022.

Cox is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.



