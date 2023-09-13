Florence Co. coroner identifies victim of deadly August shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutken has released the identity of the person killed after a shooting in late August near northwest Florence.

Earlier this week, Florence Police Department arrested the man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in late August.

Joshua Isaiah Daniels is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Florence police make arrest in deadly August shooting (Florence County Detention Center)

On Wednesday, VonLutken identified the victim as 44-year-old Leon Holloman Hunter.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 28 to a shooting along the 800 block of Roosevelt Street, which is near Dixie Street in northwest Florence.

Police said Daniels shot Hunter and then was shot by “a third party” inside the home.

When police arrived, they said they found Hunter dead and Daniels suffering life-threatening injuries.

