Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms return today, comfortable weather to end the week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our approaching cold front brings back showers and storms today before the comfortable weather arrives.

TODAY

We’re starting the day off on a mild note with temperatures in the lower 70s. As we head into the middle of the day, expect temperatures to climb into the low-mid 80s.

Showers & storms return to the forecast this afternoon and into the evening hours.
Showers & storms return to the forecast this afternoon and into the evening hours.(WMBF)

At the same time, showers and storms will become common as we head through lunchtime and into the early afternoon. We’ll increase our rain chances to 60% today with scattered afternoon storms continuing through the late afternoon and evening hours. We’ll keep the rain chances around through the evening hours and into the overnight as the cold front moves through the Carolinas.

Showers & storms return to the forecast this afternoon and into the evening hours.
Showers & storms return to the forecast this afternoon and into the evening hours.(WMBF)

TOMORROW

The cold front will push offshore by Thursday morning, but still keep the risk of an isolated shower or two for Thursday morning. Our forecast will turn less humid throughout the day on Thursday as winds shift out of the north. Highs on Thursday will be seasonable with the lower 80s for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

With the cold front just offshore, we can't rule out an isolated shower or two tomorrow.
With the cold front just offshore, we can't rule out an isolated shower or two tomorrow.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Afternoon high temperatures will fall into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Morning temperatures will fall into the 50s inland and low-mid 60s along the beaches.

What a comfortable weekend forecast.
What a comfortable weekend forecast.(WMBF)

While the forecast remains beautiful here at home, Hurricane Lee will pass well off shore with no wind or rain impacts locally. However, large surf and rip currents are likely through the end of the week along with some minor beach erosion. If you plan to head to the beach this week, prepare for rough surf and a high rip current risk.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new lineup includes Five Below, Mr. Poppins, Space Battle and Spirit Halloween.
New stores coming to the Coastal Grand Mall this fall
Myrtle Beach City Council approved the Seaside Farms Planned Unit Development which will be...
Myrtle Beach City Council approves new development near Coastal Grand Mall
Adventure Falls mini golf course in Surfside Beach is closing its doors after 34 years.
‘Come say farewell’: Surfside Beach mini golf course announces closure after 34 years in business
Crash on Hwy 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road
HCFR: 5 injured after 2-car crash with entrapment in Conway
The Piper PA-12 plane went down on July 31 near 40th Avenue North while it was maneuvering in...
NTSB releases new details in Myrtle Beach banner plane crash investigation

Latest News

Lee will become a very large hurricane over the next few days increasing the rip current threat.
FIRST ALERT: Lee turning north, dangerous rip currents continue
A line of showers and storms moves into the region late Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms move in Wednesday
Let me tell you, it’s a lovely forecast we have on tap.
FIRST ALERT: Cold front arrives Wednesday, beautiful end to the week
Seasonably warm again on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Watch a mid week cold front