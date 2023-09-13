FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms return today, comfortable weather to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our approaching cold front brings back showers and storms today before the comfortable weather arrives.

TODAY

We’re starting the day off on a mild note with temperatures in the lower 70s. As we head into the middle of the day, expect temperatures to climb into the low-mid 80s.

Showers & storms return to the forecast this afternoon and into the evening hours. (WMBF)

At the same time, showers and storms will become common as we head through lunchtime and into the early afternoon. We’ll increase our rain chances to 60% today with scattered afternoon storms continuing through the late afternoon and evening hours. We’ll keep the rain chances around through the evening hours and into the overnight as the cold front moves through the Carolinas.

TOMORROW

The cold front will push offshore by Thursday morning, but still keep the risk of an isolated shower or two for Thursday morning. Our forecast will turn less humid throughout the day on Thursday as winds shift out of the north. Highs on Thursday will be seasonable with the lower 80s for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

With the cold front just offshore, we can't rule out an isolated shower or two tomorrow. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Afternoon high temperatures will fall into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Morning temperatures will fall into the 50s inland and low-mid 60s along the beaches.

What a comfortable weekend forecast. (WMBF)

While the forecast remains beautiful here at home, Hurricane Lee will pass well off shore with no wind or rain impacts locally. However, large surf and rip currents are likely through the end of the week along with some minor beach erosion. If you plan to head to the beach this week, prepare for rough surf and a high rip current risk.

