Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Duke Energy offering grant money to help seniors make home repairs

Duke Energy is offering up to $200,000 to South Carolina organizations that help seniors make...
Duke Energy is offering up to $200,000 to South Carolina organizations that help seniors make needed home repairs and improvements.(WECT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One of the state’s biggest utility providers wants to help seniors make home repairs and improvements.

Duke Energy is offering up to $200,000 total to South Carolina organizations that help seniors make needed home repairs and improvements.

This is a part of the company’s home repair program, which offers qualifying nonprofits the chance to apply up to $25,000 each.

The homes must be located in Duke Energy’s South Carolina service territory. It can cover the needs of “an individual home or multiple homes, reflecting the needs and mission of the applying nonprofit,” a news release from Duke Energy reads.

The grant usage can include installing safety handrails in bathrooms, replacing rotting floors, installing handicap ramps and repairing unsafe steps. The funding cannot go toward weatherization, energy efficiency upgrades, or solar products and equipment.

“South Carolina’s senior population should never have to decide between basic necessities and living out their lives in safety in their own home,” Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president, said. “A simple home repair or safety improvement can be the big difference.”

The grant application process is open through the end of October.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new lineup includes Five Below, Mr. Poppins, Space Battle and Spirit Halloween.
New stores coming to the Coastal Grand Mall this fall
Myrtle Beach City Council approved the Seaside Farms Planned Unit Development which will be...
Myrtle Beach City Council approves new development near Coastal Grand Mall
Adventure Falls mini golf course in Surfside Beach is closing its doors after 34 years.
‘Come say farewell’: Surfside Beach mini golf course announces closure after 34 years in business
Crash on Hwy 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road
HCFR: 5 injured after 2-car crash with entrapment in Conway
The Piper PA-12 plane went down on July 31 near 40th Avenue North while it was maneuvering in...
NTSB releases new details in Myrtle Beach banner plane crash investigation

Latest News

Meals on Wheels CEO Michael Snuggs said just when he thought all hope was lost, the unexpected...
Meals on Wheels receives generous offer to go toward a forever home
Showers & storms return to the forecast this afternoon and into the evening hours.
FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms return today, comfortable weather to end the week
Deputies were called out at 10:20 p.m. to a home on Tylaura Road.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Mullins area shooting
Meals on Wheels has moved buildings seven times in just the last ten years and is currently...
Meals on Wheels receives generous offer to go toward a forever home