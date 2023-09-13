Submit a Tip
Deputies: 19-year-old charged in deadly Lumberton shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is now facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Lumberton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jamarion Smith was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Keon Eaton.

Authorities said Eaton was found dead at a home on Resa Loop Drive in Lumberton at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.

Online records show Smith is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center as of Wednesday evening with a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

