Death investigation underway in Robeson County, sheriff confirms

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway Tuesday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed deputies and homicide and crime scene investigators are working on the investigation in the area of Resa Loop Drive and Highway 41 North in Lumberton.

Details are limited at this time, but the sheriff’s office said more details will be released as soon as they become available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

