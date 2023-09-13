Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Darlington County man charged in connection to deadly April shooting

Timothy Edwards, Jr.
Timothy Edwards, Jr.(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is now facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Edwards, Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office added the charges stem from an incident on April 9, when deputies were called to the area of Elmwood Street in Hartsville at the time of the incident after reports of a wrecked vehicle with a deceased victim inside.

Arrest warrants also state the victim, identified as Keith Montgomery, was found shot once in the chest. Documents also cite video and forensic evidence leading to Edwards’s eventual arrest in the case.

Online records show Edwards is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new lineup includes Five Below, Mr. Poppins, Space Battle and Spirit Halloween.
New stores coming to the Coastal Grand Mall this fall
Myrtle Beach City Council approved the Seaside Farms Planned Unit Development which will be...
Myrtle Beach City Council approves new development near Coastal Grand Mall
Adventure Falls mini golf course in Surfside Beach is closing its doors after 34 years.
‘Come say farewell’: Surfside Beach mini golf course announces closure after 34 years in business
Crash on Hwy 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road
HCFR: 5 injured after 2-car crash with entrapment in Conway
The Piper PA-12 plane went down on July 31 near 40th Avenue North while it was maneuvering in...
NTSB releases new details in Myrtle Beach banner plane crash investigation

Latest News

Attorney General Alan Wilson held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the grants.
Attorney general’s office awards grants to help S.C. crime victims
Deputies were called out at 10:20 p.m. to a home on Tylaura Road.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Mullins area shooting
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one...
1 killed, 2 hurt in Mullins area shooting
Death investigation underway in Robeson County, sheriff confirms