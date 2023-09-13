Darlington County man charged in connection to deadly April shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is now facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Edwards, Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office added the charges stem from an incident on April 9, when deputies were called to the area of Elmwood Street in Hartsville at the time of the incident after reports of a wrecked vehicle with a deceased victim inside.

Arrest warrants also state the victim, identified as Keith Montgomery, was found shot once in the chest. Documents also cite video and forensic evidence leading to Edwards’s eventual arrest in the case.

Online records show Edwards is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

