Bridge in downtown Lumberton to be replaced, NCDOT says

(NCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A bridge in downtown Lumberton is set to be replaced, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The NCDOT said it awarded a nearly $7 million contract to Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy to replace the West Second Street Bridge. Work is set to begin to replace the bridge on Sept. 21, with a half-mile detour in the area using West Fifth Street and North Water Street.

Officials said the original bridge, which spans over the Lumber River and serves as a primary route into downtown Lumberton, was built during the Great Depression and is nearing the end of its lifespan.

Improvements to the newer bridge will include a 14-foot travel lane in each direction, a 12-foot center turn lane, a new guardrail and five-foot sidewalks on both dies. Decorative lighting is also set to be installed before the bridge reopens.

The NCDOT added that the bridge is set to be closed until next summer, but no exact timeline for completion of the project was provided.

