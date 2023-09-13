Attorney general’s office to award grants to help Pee Dee crime victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is set to announce the awarding of grant dollars to help victims of crimes across the state.

Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding a news conference Wednesday morning to announce what groups are getting the money and how much is being awarded.

In a news release, the attorney general’s office stated the money would be going to state and local agencies along with nonprofits.

The grants are going to groups in the following counties: Aiken, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Edgefield, Florence, Kershaw, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland and Sumter.

In total, the the attorney general’s office said millions of dollars will be awarded.

The news conference starts at 10 a.m. in West Columbia.

