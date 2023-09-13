ATF investigating cause of church fire in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A federal agency is investigating what caused a massive fire at a church in Marion.

Marion Fire Rescue crews were called just after 4 p.m. Tuesday to 520 Murray Street, which is the location for Marion Household of Faith Church.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters saw smoke pouring out of the church, which also has an attached fellowship hall.

Several fire agencies responded to help attack the fire, including Horry County Fire Rescue, Mullins Fire and Rescue and Windy Hill Fire Rescue.

“Marion Fire Rescue is thankful for all of our mutual aid partners that assisted. There were more than 40 responders to this scene,” the fire department posted.

COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE Yesterday at 4:09 PM, Marion Fire Rescue was dispatched to a Commercial Structure Fire at... Posted by Marion Fire Rescue on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

While crews battled the flames, they also kept the fire from spreading to four other buildings that were close by. None of those buildings were significantly damaged.

The fire was marked as under control around 8 p.m. and crews remained on the scene until 9:15 p.m. to perform overhaul operations.

Because the fire was at a church, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to the scene and are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

No word on exactly how much was damaged in the fire.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.