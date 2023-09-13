2 injured after multi-car crash in Loris area, fire rescue says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a four-vehicle crash in Loris on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened in the area of E. Highway 19 and Highway 701 in Loris and crews were dispatched at 8:18 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Lanes of traffic are blocked and HCFR has asked drivers to avoid the area.

SCHP is investigating

