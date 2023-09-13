Submit a Tip
1 killed, 2 hurt in Mullins area shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt.

Deputies were called out at 10:20 p.m. to a home on Tylaura Road.

At the scene, they found three males who had been shot at the home.

One of the three victims died, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Tammy Erwin. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The other two were taken to a hospital for treatment, Erwin said.

There is no official word yet on a suspect or any arrest made. Erwin said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to help in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

