Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach end detention partnership due to staffing issues

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The town of Surfside Beach and the city of Myrtle Beach have ended their detention agreement due to staffing issues at the city jail.

“We entered into an agreement with Surfside Beach to temporarily house their prisoners,” said Myrtle Beach Police Captain Bryan Murphy.

The agreement started in 2019, the Surfside Beach closed its department jail. Myrtle Beach would take in Surfside Beach arrestees the arresting officer wouldn’t have to drive all the way to J. Rueben Long Detention Center in Conway for every arrest.

“As of August 1 of this year, anyone who is arrested here in the town of Surfside Beach by the police department has to be transported to J. Rueben Long Detention Center,” said Chief Kenneth Hoffman.

The agreement had proved to be cost and coverage-effective for the town. When Surfside Beach jail was open, operations cost around $700,000 per year. The annual cost of the agreement with Myrtle Beach was $15,000.

The city of Myrtle Beach is currently trying to fill 10 vacant Detention Officer positions. With the shortage, the department is unable to take in any outside prisoners.

“We really wish we could continue, but with our staffing shortages we just can’t right now,” said Murphy.

With the agreement being terminated, Hoffman said a patrol officer could be tied up at the detention center for hours.

“That arresting officer could be gone from anywhere from two to three hours outside of the town for each arrest that is made,” he said.

Both departments are hopeful they can revisit their agreement in the future.

“We want to assist our local law enforcement partners as much as we can,” said Murphy.

Chief Hoffman is exploring other avenues and solutions and said the two municipalities continue to have a great working relationship.

“We would very much like to get back into our agreement if we could. We understand like a lot of law enforcement agencies not just in South Carolina but across the country, are struggling with staffing issues,” said Hoffman.

