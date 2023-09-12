Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach City Council approves new development near Coastal Grand Mall

Myrtle Beach City Council approved the Seaside Farms Planned Unit Development which will be...
Myrtle Beach City Council approved the Seaside Farms Planned Unit Development which will be located on a vacant piece of land in the area of Robert S. Grissom Parkway and Pine Island Road.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new mixed-used development will be coming to the city of Myrtle Beach.

During the Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday morning, councilmembers passed the final reading to create the Seaside Farms Planned Unit Development.

Documents show that the development will be located on nearly 18 acres of vacant land at Robert M. Grissom Parkway and Pine Island Road.

RELATED COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach city council discusses new business, housing development near Coastal Grand Mall

The project includes six multifamily buildings and a commercial business addition, similar to the Market Common.

Seaside Farms will be developed in seven phases with the residential portion of the development to be done in each phase. The commercial area of the planned unit development will be constructed during Phase 7, according to city documents.

“All phases of the Project are expected to be completed by the 7th anniversary of the approval of this PUD (planned unit development),” city council documents state.

Along with the approval of the development, the nearly 18 acres where it will be built has been annexed into the city of Myrtle Beach.

This allows the city to fill a so-called “donut hole.” There are a number of properties that are owned by Horry County but are surrounded by Myrtle Beach-owned properties.

