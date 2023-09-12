Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man dies after recently eating raw oysters

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is...
According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.(Valerii Evlakhov via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas recently died after eating raw oysters, according to the Galveston County Health Department.

The health department said the man had underlying health conditions that predisposed him to Vibrio vulnificus, a bacterial infection that can be caused by eating undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

Vibrio is a bacterium that lives in coastal waters.

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.

Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, cellulitis and blistering lesions.

People who are immune-suppressed, have liver disease or diabetes are more at risk of contracting the illness.

Anyone who experiences symptoms after eating undercooked shellfish like oysters or clams should contact their doctor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new lineup includes Five Below, Mr. Poppins, Space Battle and Spirit Halloween.
New stores coming to the Coastal Grand Mall this fall
HCFR Fire, Suspect arrested
Horry Co. woman arrested after allegedly setting mattress on fire, damaging 3 apartment units
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a wreck in the Conway area involving one car that...
SCHP: Driver killed after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Conway area
Family says 19-year-old Christian Devlin was hit by a truck just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday,...
‘Help me find this guy’: Father pleads for help after bicyclist hurt in Forestbrook hit-and-run crash
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Highway 17 crash in Georgetown County

Latest News

This reunion was three years in the making. Because of Covid, 94-year-old Barbara Carolan, of...
Granddaughter takes 94-year-old grandmother across country to say final goodbye to 90-year-old siste
FILE - A bat specimen is shown in this file photo. A professor says that bats are trying to...
Bat infestation leads to elementary school’s temporary closure
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Myrtle Beach City Council approved the Seaside Farms Planned Unit Development which will be...
Myrtle Beach City Council approves new development near Coastal Grand Mall
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers out for season