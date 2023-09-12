Submit a Tip
‘I ask that we never forget’: Grand Strand community pays tribute to 9/11 victims, first responders

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, and community members across the Grand Strand gathered to honor the lives lost in the tragedy.

Dozens of people volunteered at Warbird Park Monday morning for a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The event was hosted by a partnership with the City of Myrtle Beach Parks Department and Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful. Volunteers planted flowers, placed mulch and picked up litter around the park.

One mom Kristy Yelle said she came to the event to teach her son Landon more about 9/11.

“This is 9/11. These people are having to relive this day after day, year after year,” said Yelle. We just want to be out here. This is our little bit of way to give back, to feel a connection to them and let them know that we think about them and love them.”

Another event also hosted at the WarBird Park was the Annual Remembrance Ceremony hosted by the City of Myrtle Beach.

The solemn sound of bagpipes drifted across the park, as the community came together to honor those lost in 9/11.

For many people, the memories were still raw as many community members who now live in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand were first responders on 9/11.

Responder Captain Tom Damore was on Engine 48 in the Bronx. He remembers the day all too well.

“I was actually at home that morning and I got a phone call from a friend of mine, another firefighter,” said Captain Damore. “He said ‘I guess you’re happy you’re not working today’ and I said why is that and he said ‘Turn on the TV’.”

Capitan Damore also said he wasn’t prepared for what he saw when he arrived on the scene.

“It was crazy because when I actually got down into the site after the towers came down, I never went to war but to me, it looked like a war zone,” said Captain Damore.

Because of his service, Captain Damore now wears a bronze medal with a purple ribbon and a pin with a star, showing he responded that day.

Many people asked that we never forget 9/11.

